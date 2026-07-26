LONDON, July 26. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine does not arouse much interest among UK residents, Richard Balfe, a member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the British parliament, said in a conversation with TASS.

He said that the commitment to support Ukraine will remain under the new British government, but there is very little interest to this topic among ordinary UK residents.

On July 20, Andy Burnham took over as prime minister of the United Kingdom. He replaced Keir Starmer, who was forced to resign under pressure from members of the ruling Labour Party following its defeat in the local elections in May. Burnham said earlier that his government would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.