US helicopter hit by Iranian drone, not yet known if it was intentional or not — media

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The US combat helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian drone, however, it is not yet clear whether it was done intentionally or not, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"A U.S. official told me the investigation determined that an Iranian drone hit the U.S. helicopter and got it to crash. The U.S. official said the investigation still hasn't determined if it was intentional or not," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier that an American AH-64 Apache helicopter had been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces and called for a response.