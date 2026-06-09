Trump suggests US could help rebuild Iran’s infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said the United States will likely be involved in rebuilding Iranian infrastructure damaged during the conflict.

"Somebody's going to have to build all that infrastructure, new bridges, new this, new that, new power plants. They're talking about a trillion dollars, probably more. That's why we'll probably get involved in rebuilding," he said in an interview with ABC News.

When asked whether this would resemble the Marshall Plan, the US post-World War II aid program for Europe, Trump agreed, but added that Washington would get half of Iran’s oil in return.