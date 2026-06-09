EU to restrict high-performance alloys exports as part of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. As part of new anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union will restrict exports of high-performance alloys and nickel powders, as well as precious metal ores and chemicals, EU Foreign Service Head Kaja Kallas announced.

"We will also restrict export of additional materials and technologies, such as nickel powders, metal and high-performance alloys to further disrupt Russia’s production capacity," she wrote on the X social network.

"Import of new items, including car parts, several precious-metals ores and chemicals will also be restricted," she added.