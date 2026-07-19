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FIFA World Cup 2026
Updated at: 

Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the 106th minute
Spain forwards Nico Williams and Ferran Torres AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
Spain forwards Nico Williams and Ferran Torres
© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match was played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the 106th minute.

The teams met for the second time at a World Cup. Their first encounter came in the group stage of the 1966 tournament, when Argentina won 2-1.

Spain became world champion for the second time. The team first won the trophy in 2010, defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time in the final. Spain has reached the World Cup final only twice. With two titles, Spain drew level with France and Uruguay, while Brazil (5), Germany and Italy (4 each), and Argentina (3) remain ahead.

For Argentina, this was its seventh World Cup final. The team has recorded three victories in those matches (1978, 1986, 2022) and four defeats (1930, 1990, 2014, 2026). Argentina moved ahead of the Netherlands in the number of final defeats (1974, 1978, 2010) and drew level with Germany (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002).

The World Cup was held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11. For the first time, a total of 48 teams took part. In 2022, Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final.

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