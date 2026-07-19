MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The UKRTAC plant in Kiev, which specializes in producing personal protective equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces, was destroyed by a strike from the Russian Armed Forces, the company's founder Severion Dangadze announced.

"As a result of a direct missile hit, the UKRTAC plant and our warehouses were completely destroyed," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported strikes on several Kiev-based enterprises producing military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.