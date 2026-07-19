Zelensky again requests air defense missiles amid massive strike on Kiev

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky stated that the strike on Kiev on the night of July 19 was one of the most massive and again requested ammunition for air defense systems.

"One of the most massive ballistic attacks on Kiev," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that "interceptors are needed every day." According to him, the cleanup of the consequences of the explosions that rocked Kiev tonight continues. "More than 600 rescuers have been deployed," Zelensky wrote.

Ukrainian authorities regularly complain about a shortage of ammunition for the air defense systems in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and ask Western countries to increase supplies of the relevant weapons. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the strike on several Kiev-based enterprises producing military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.