Rostec unveils Pautina system for protection of industry facilities from drones

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Pautina (Spiderweb) system for the protection of infrastructure from drones developed by RT - Project Technologies (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has been presented during the corporation’s mission to the Tver Region, the Rostec press service reported.

"RT - Project Technologies (part of Rostec) has introduced a complex system of infrastructure protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Pautina system features modular metalwork, the basic version of which is capable of withstanding a direct hit from a drone weighing up to 200 kg. The solution can effectively protect such facilities as petroleum storage tanks, power substations and others. The system’s presentation was held during the state corporation’s regional mission to the Tver Region," the statement reads.

The state corporation said that the Pautina is capable of protecting facilities over 25 meters high and of any size. The product is currently undergoing pilot testing at several facilities of the fuel and energy sector. The system consists of support columns, a heavy-duty net and pillars. It features bolted assembly that does not require welding, so it can be assembled in confined spaces and under increased fire hazard conditions. This reduces costs, speeds up the system’s installation and makes it safer, Rostec said.

Rostec Deputy CEO Alexander Nazarov noted that the Pautina creates around a facility a sturdy net for capturing drones. "Its basic version is capable of stopping a 200-kg UAV flying at a speed of 250 km per hour. The Pautina system’s protection can be considerably enhanced without additional solutions. The system is capable of protecting petroleum storage reservoirs, fuel terminals, power substations, warehouses and other facilities from most of the long-range drones used by the enemy," he emphasized.

The regional mission of the Rostec state corporation is taking place in Tver. The mission involves High Precision Systems, Technodinamika, Rosel, RT - Project Technologies, as well as KAMAZ, KRET, STAN, UVZ and other companies of Rostec. The events are aimed at discussing promising areas of cooperation covering industry, healthcare, transport infrastructure, digital transformation, public security, etc.