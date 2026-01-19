Kalashnikov fulfils 2025 state defense order — CEO

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has fulfilled the state defense order for 2025 in full and on time, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov and a member of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia, told TASS in an interview.

"The most important result of last year, which is our absolute priority, was the fulfilment of the state defense order in full and on time. We even fulfilled it ahead of schedule for some items, despite the significantly increased volumes," he said.

In August 2025, Kalashnikov reported that it had fully fulfilled its production plan for the first half of the year, producing 1.5 times more military and civilian products than in the same period in 2024. The arms manufacturer said then that product shipments to customers were completed without delay.