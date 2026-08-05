FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk, whose company produces Upyr drones, was injured in a car explosion. He is in intensive care in serious condition, emergency services told TASS.

His security guard was killed in the incident.

TASS has compiled the key information available at this time.

Attack

- Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk, whose company produces Upyr drones and specializes in drone manufacturing, was injured in a car explosion, emergency services told TASS.

- He is in intensive care in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for his life.

Victim

- The driver, who also served as a security guard, was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and died, emergency services told TASS.

Investigation

- A criminal case was opened under Article 105, Part 2, Paragraph "e" of the Russian Criminal Code (murder committed in a manner dangerous to the public)

Tkachuk listed on Mirotvorets

- Tkachuk is listed in the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper), according to information from the resource reviewed by TASS.

- The website’s creators accuse him of "encroaching on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" as well as publicly supporting Russia.

- He has been listed in the database since January 2025.