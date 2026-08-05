Astronomer assesses risks of destroying asteroid with nuclear bomb

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 5. /TASS/. The method of destroying an asteroid heading toward Earth with a nuclear bomb, which is being considered by Chinese scientists, carries risks of altering the celestial body’s trajectory toward the planet or creating large fragments after the explosion.

However, if properly carried out, the method should ensure that no danger arises, Mikhail Maslov, a leading engineer at the Vega Observatory of Novosibirsk State University (NSU), told TASS.

Earlier, the South China Morning Post reported that Chinese scientists were studying a method of destroying asteroids threatening Earth using nuclear weapons placed deep inside the celestial body.

The method involves first creating a deep hole on the surface of the celestial body using an unmanned spacecraft. A second spacecraft would then place a nuclear bomb into the cavity.

"Theoretically, the following types of risks are possible: an unsuccessful explosion or another maneuver could redirect the asteroid onto a collision course with Earth, or if large fragments remain after the explosion, they could still collide with Earth and cause serious consequences. If everything is properly and correctly implemented, there should be no danger," the expert said.

He noted that technological feasibility is also a challenge, as only spacecraft landings on small Solar System bodies, such as comets and asteroids, have been carried out so far.

"Creating a hole (it is not entirely clear how exactly) and placing a nuclear charge inside it has never been done before and requires testing. So far, as far as I understand, only simulations have been conducted of what would happen if a nuclear charge placed inside an asteroid were detonated, assuming that it had already been delivered there and properly installed," Maslov explained.

Chinese scientists modeled an asteroid about 100 meters in size. According to Maslov, this is a relatively small asteroid, and a mission to reach it, as well as maneuvers around and on its surface, would require extremely precise spacecraft trajectory calculations under conditions where not all necessary information would be available. This includes the asteroid’s shape and surface features. These factors increase the likelihood of an unsuccessful outcome for the entire operation, the expert said.

"Overall, destroying asteroids that pose a threat to Earth is one of the possible ways to counter this threat. However, this method has not yet been technologically developed, meaning it is still more a matter of the relatively distant future," Maslov concluded.