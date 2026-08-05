World’s oceans once again becoming key arena of geopolitical rivalry — presidential aide

BRASILIA, August 5. /TASS/. The situation in the world’s oceans has become increasingly complicated, with the oceans once again turning into an arena of geopolitical rivalry, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said during talks in Brasilia.

Patrushev stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue on strategic stability at sea while discussing the expansion of Russia-Brazil cooperation in maritime logistics, advanced maritime technologies, and other areas.

"The situation in the world’s oceans is currently highly challenging. The ocean is once again becoming a key arena for geopolitical rivalry," the presidential aide explained.

According to Patrushev, the current situation poses serious challenges for both Russia and Brazil. "However, we can use these circumstances to our advantage. It is no coincidence that a Brazilian saying goes: ‘Calm seas do not make good sailors,’" he concluded.