Nadezhda crew under medical care in Novorossiysk after Ukraine’s drone attack

ISTANBUL, August 4. /TASS/. Eleven crew members from the Turkish Nadezhda vessel that was attacked by Ukrainian drones near Novorossiysk are undergoing medical treatment at a Novorossiysk hospital, the Turkish Transport Ministry said.

"Eleven Nadezhda crew members are under medical care at a Russian hospital. The rest of the crew are allocated at a hotel and are reportedly in good condition," it said.

The ministry reported earlier that on August 3, 2026, the Ro-Ro-type vessels Nadezhda that was on its way from the port of Novorossiysk to Samsun was reportedly attacked by drones some 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk’s coast. There were 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish nationals, onboard.

Following that attacks on the Nadezhda vessel and another Turkish civilian ship, the Yasar, the Turkish foreign ministry expressed serious concern over the escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea. It warned about serious consequences, including in terms of food security, if no measures are taken to contain it.