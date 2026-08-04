Russian air defenses down 130 Ukrainian UAVs in Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have intercepted and neutralized 130 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, the region’s acting governor Alexander Shuvaev reported on Max.

"Thanks to the professional work of air defense crews and all participating units, 130 drones were intercepted and neutralized," he wrote.

According to the acting governor, the Ukrainian armed forces launched 125 attacks on the Belgorod Region over the past day. The strikes targeted the Alekseyevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Rakityansky, Rovensky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts. "The enemy carried out four attacks using artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and also dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles three times," Shuvayev added.