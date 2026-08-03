SAINT-PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Russia expects the Kazakh media to take an objective look at the causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Mikhail Galuzin, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister told the plenary session of the III Russian-Kazakhstani Media Forum.

"I would like the Kazakh media to understand that today, as in the 1930s and 1940s, unfortunately, there are again comments about the Russian nation's lack of right to exist, the glorification of thugs and Nazi collaborators, the burning alive of those who fight against them in Ukraine, and the burning of books in Russian, which is also completely banned in Ukraine," Galuzin said.

"We are talking not only about Germany during the last century, but also about modern Ukraine. That is why Russia is fighting Nazism today, just like our great ancestors fought in 1941-1945. We very much hope that all our partners and, of course, the Kazakh media will understand this correctly."

According to Galuzin, the Nazi regime in Kiev has gone so far as to blatantly attack the economic interests of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"Just take a look at the repeated attacks on the facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which plays a crucial role in Kazakhstan's economy," he said.

The first Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum was held at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, marking the agency's 120th anniversary. The second meeting in this format took place last year in Alma-Ata.