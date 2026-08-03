Iran not conducting any talks US, continuing dialogue only with Oman — diplomat

TEHRAN, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements on negotiations between Tehran and Washington are false; Iran is negotiating only with Oman on the issue of ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"At this time, we are not engaged in any talks with the US. Negotiations are underway with Oman to reach an agreement on a route that will ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," the Iranian diplomat told reporters.

Earlier, Trump announced that the US and Iran would begin negotiations on a peace deal on August 3. In addition, the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page that he had agreed to call off a planned massive strike against Iran in order to reach a deal with Tehran.