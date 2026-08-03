US after Europe’s money, technologies, intellect — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union are using each other, with Washington being focused on brain-drain from Europe as well as European finances and technologies, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The United States and Europe want to use each other, each other's capabilities. The Europeans want to use military and technological capabilities to carry on with the conflict in Ukraine, and also seek energy capabilities of the United States to provide for the European Union," Miroshnik said.

"The United States wants to get money, they are not particularly interested in the technological development of Europe," he continued. "They are interested in [Europe’s] brain-drain and technologies, in dragging out existing industries to the territory of the United States - this is the strategy of [US President] Donald Trump, because he finally realized at some point that one can't get far on rendering services alone."