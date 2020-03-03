Coronavirus: Situation in China stabilizes, while global cases are on the rise

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The rate at which the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading in China continues to slow: according to China’s National Health Commission, in the past 24 hours, there have been about 100 new cases of infection. The total amount of those infected in China comes up to 80,100 people, while over 47,200 have recovered from the disease. The number of victims has risen by 31, reaching 2,943 people.

The improvement of the situation in China has caused a surge at the New York Stock Exchange, with key indices rising by 4.5-5%. Chinese stocks in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong have also reported a surge. Brent and WTI oil prices have risen by 7% at an auction in London.

Coronavirus cases outside of China

At the same time, the number of states with reported cases of infection is on the rise: on Monday, first cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Latvia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Tunisia.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea, where the largest outbreak of the virus outside of China has been detected, has risen by 477 in the past 24 hours, reaching 4,812, while 29 people have succumbed to the disease, South Korean officials inform.

Italy continues to report the highest numbers in Europe: 1,835 people infected, including 52 deaths. In France, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 190, with three people dead. New cases of infection have been documented in Spain, Germany, Switzerland and several other states, including Belarus, where the number of those infected has risen to three.