MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces liberated the Oleshnya settlement in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian military continues to defeat the Ukrainian formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. In the course of active offensive actions, units of Russia’s battlegroup North have liberated the Oleshnya settlement in Kursk Region," the statement said.

The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have exceeded 75,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 75,170 servicemen, 411 tanks, 335 infantry fighting vehicles, 307 armored personnel carriers, 2,280 armored fighting vehicles, 2,743 vehicles, 625 artillery guns, 61 multiple rocket launchers, including 15 HIMARS and 7 US-made MLRS, 28 anti-aircraft missile systems launchers, an anti-aircraft self-propelled launcher, 10 transport and loading vehicles, 128 electronic warfare stations, 18 counter-battery radars, 12 air defense radars," the statement said.

In addition, the Ukrainian military lost 57 units of engineering and other equipment, including 23 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, an engineering reconnaissance vehicle, as well as 15 armored repair and recovery vehicles and a command and staff vehicle. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian formations continues.