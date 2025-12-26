MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s heavy reliance on British intelligence was a big reason why Kiev abandoned the Istanbul talks in 2022, Andrey Klimov, a member of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party and the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, said in an interview with TASS.

According to Klimov, in the first months of the special military operation, there was a real chance to end the conflict through political and diplomatic means. "Kiev was ready for it. And the Turks, who helped us organize the meetings in Istanbul [in the spring of 2022], also saw some light at the end of the tunnel. Not bright, not clearly defined, but it was there," Klimov said, adding that subsequent British involvement, specifically the visit of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kiev, derailed the negotiating process.

"There are persistent rumors, and I believe they are close to the truth, that Zelensky is essentially working for MI6, the British foreign intelligence agency," Klimov said. "At the very least, British intelligence is looking after him." He suggested that this oversight serves a few purposes. "You can protect someone, or you can restrict their freedom, or you can keep tabs on them. Perhaps all of that at once," Klimov said.