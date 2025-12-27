Cambodia, China, Thailand to discuss settlement of Thai-Cambodian conflict — Thai MFA

BANGKOK, December 27. /TASS/. Cambodia, China and Thailand will hold trilateral consultations on December 28-29 to discuss the settlement of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, the Thai Foreign Ministry reported.

According to its information, top Thai diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow will visit China’s Yunnan province on December 28-29 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. "During the visit, the Thai Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart. He will also participate in trilateral consultations between China, Thailand and Cambodia, proposed by Beijing," the statement said. It noted that the parties will discuss the results of the third special meeting of the Thai-Cambodian general border committee "with the aim of ensuring a sustainable ceasefire and promoting lasting peace between the two countries."

On December 27, Thailand and Cambodia have signed an agreement to establish a ceasefire in the border conflict zone, reaffirming their determination to return to dialogue through previously reached agreements with the aim of resolving the border conflict.

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces resurfaced on December 7. According to Cambodia’s Defense Ministry, Thai troops launched the initial attack. Thailand’s army, however, said Cambodian forces were responsible for the latest escalation, alleging that they fired artillery at Thai positions in the border area, prompting retaliatory strikes against Cambodian military infrastructure.