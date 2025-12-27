BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. Alexander Hoffmann, leader of the CSU group in the Bundestag, considers it premature to discuss Germany’s potential involvement in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. "Germany and Europe will contribute," Hoffmann told the DPA news agency, "but now is not the time to debate troop deployment. We should not put the cart before the horse."

Meanwhile, on December 26, Hoffmann’s party colleague, Manfred Weber, head of the European People’s Party and its group in the European Parliament, called for German troops to participate in efforts to secure a peace settlement in Ukraine under the European flag.

Russia firmly opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. During a briefing on December 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Moscow’s clear and unwavering stance against Western military deployment in Ukraine. Additionally, on August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that Russia considers any foreign military intervention in Ukrainian territory unacceptable as a means of ensuring Ukraine’s security.