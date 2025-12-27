Trump sees good chance for resolving Ukrainian conflict

NEW YORK, December 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that there is a good chance to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"Well, I think we have a good shot at it," Trump told The New York Post. "I settled eight wars, and this is the most difficult of them all. But I think we’ll get it done."

According to the newspaper, the US leader is optimistic about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement during his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday.

In his opinion, both sides are interested in ending the conflict.

"I think they [the Kiev government] want to do it now, and I think that Russia wants to do it. But every time one wants to do it, the other doesn’t," Trump said.

On December 24, Zelensky shared a 20-point peace plan that Ukraine had allegedly presented to the American side at recent talks in the United States with the press. Among other things, the plan includes the introduction of educational programs in Ukrainian schools that would promote tolerance of various cultures, addresses the territorial issue, highlights Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from Donbass, demands security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, emphasizes the need for Ukraine to have a peacetime army of 800,000 troops, envisages Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, records the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, calls for ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River, suggests conducting all-for-all prisoner exchanges, and stipulates holding a presidential election in Ukraine. The plan also touches upon territorial issues and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, although no compromise between the US and Ukraine has been achieved on these points.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Zelensky’s plan, "if it can ever be called a plan, radically differs from the 27 points Russia has been discussing in its contacts with the American side in recent weeks, beginning from early December.".