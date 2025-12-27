Artemiev beats Carlsen, leads World Rapid Championship

DOHA, December 27. /TASS/. Russian grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev has secured a notable victory over Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the World Rapid Chess Championship, currently taking place in Doha. Playing with the white pieces, Artemiev’s impressive performance has propelled him to the top of the standings, with a total of 6.5 points after seven rounds. He stands as the sole leader in the tournament, which features a total of 13 games per participant and is scheduled to conclude on December 28.

Carlsen, 35, remains the reigning world leader in rapid chess. The Norwegian grandmaster, a five-time World Rapid Champion and eight-time World Blitz Champion, chose not to defend his world title in 2022 against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, marking a significant decision in his career.

Artemiev, 27, is a distinguished figure in the chess world. He claimed the European Championship title in 2019 and has secured the Russian Championship twice, in 2023 and 2024. His rising trajectory and recent triumphs highlight his growing prominence on the international stage.