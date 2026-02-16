MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Munich Security Conference, held on February 13-15, clearly showed that there is no solidarity among the NATO member states, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Channel One.

She pointed out that the difference in positions voiced by the US and European countries at the conference the day before is "not so much a difference as an indicator that there was and is no NATO solidarity;" there is a divided group of countries with their own interests. One part, according to the diplomat, is represented by countries that can defend their interests, such as Hungary. At the same time, Zakharova noted the "rude ferocity" with which Vladimir Zelensky insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in order to "look good in front of the rest of the Western European vassals or slaves."

"So this is an indicator for me," the spokeswoman pointed out. "Yes, there are indeed countries that can <...> resist the mainstream, betting on their own short-term or long-term projects, and that silent but at the same time aggressive - I don't know what to call them: minority, majority - at least part of the internal community of the EU countries, which have bound themselves or allowed themselves to be bound by certain mandatory ties within the framework of the command-and-control system and are collectively going downhill." Moreover, as Zakharova clarified, this is true "both in economic and financial terms and, most importantly, in moral and ethical terms."