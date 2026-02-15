US intercepts another tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The United States has intercepted another tanker in the Indian Ocean that was sailing from the Caribbean, the Pentagon said.

"Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the Veronica III without incident in the INDOPACOM (the United States Indo-Pacific Command - TASS) area of responsibility," the US Department of War wrote on its X page. "The vessel tried to defy President Trump’s quarantine —hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down."

No further details were provided.

On February 9, the Pentagon reported the interception of the Aquila II tanker in the Indian Ocean that was allegedly operating in violation of Washington's sanctions.