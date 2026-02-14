{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Militarization to entail Japan’s crushing defeat, Chinese foreign minister warns

This will happen if Tokyo decides to use military force in the situation around Taiwan, clarified the ministry's official representative Jiang Bin

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. Attempts to return to the path of militarization will result in a crushing defeat for Japan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned.

"Japan once invaded China and attacked Pearl Harbor under the pretext of a so-called crisis of survival. If Japan gets back to its previous methods, it will doom itself. If it takes risks again, it will lose even faster and suffer an even more crushing defeat," he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. The top Chinese diplomat noted that the erroneous statements by Japanese leaders on Taiwan expose "Japan's undying ambitions to invade and colonize the island, as well as the lingering specter of a militaristic resurgence." Wang noted that it is essential to heed the lessons of history, otherwise "the mistakes of the past will be repeated."

"People of good will must be vigilant. Above all, the Japanese people should be on guard not to be deceived and subjugated by far-right forces and extremist ideologies again," Wang added. "All peace-loving countries should also warn Japan of this."

Furthermore, Wang dismissed the assertion that the situation in the Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly tense. The way he sees it, Asia continues to maintain peace, and even the recent conflict on the border between Cambodia and Thailand was quickly resolved thanks to the efforts of all parties involved.

"China has become a pillar of peace in Asia. As an important force contributing to the maintenance of peace in modern times, China will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability," he added.

MEP believes Germany ‘needs peace’ with Russia, sanctions must go
In her opinion, "sanctions should be lifted immediately"
Ukrtransnafta management not allowing to resume oil pumping via Druzhba
Ukrtransfta is technically ready to resume oil pumping via the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia
With Europe’s trust in US undermined, Washington seeks to ease tensions — NYT
According to the publication, at the conference that kicked off on February 13 in Munich, the US has been making efforts at de-escalation
FACTBOX: What we know about upcoming round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva
The negotiations will be held between Russia, Ukraine and the United States
Audience praises Russian figure skater Gumennik’s program at Olympics
Pyotr Gumennik scored 184.49 points for the free skate
Bank of Russia not taking part in talks on return to dollar payments for exports
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina added that the regulator is not expecting a new inflation wave in Russia
Expert calls meeting on interception Russia-related tankers piracy conspiracy
Britain is currently the headliner of this initiative, noted a military specialist at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration
US pressure on Hungary, Slovakia goes against ‘Anchorage spirit’ — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Basyuk, the energy sector is a matter of sovereign choice for states and their economic security
Russia restored calm in Africa, where under France hostilities raged for ages — Union
According to the head of the Officers Union for International Security, Paris is being caught red-handed, and Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso are no longer what they were five years ago
Russia’s Pacific Fleet detachment of ships set out on mission in Asia-Pacific
As part of the upcoming activities, the corvettes and tanker will conduct a series of exercises in the region and make routine port calls at friendly nations
Air defenses destroy 47 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in six hours
In particular, 41 UAVs were intercepted over the Bryansk Region
Ukraine insists RF introduce duty-free quotas for sugar from Ukraine
Ukraine expects to produce about 2 million tons of sugar this year
Europe to escalate tensions if it sends troops to Ukraine — Macron
The French leader pointed out that there is no consensus on this issue
Iran to remove barriers to North-South corridor by late March — president
As part of this project, Tehran and Moscow are jointly building the Rasht-Astara railway section
European leaders change attitude fearing Russia-US contacts — RDIF head
Kirill Dmitriev commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to establish a direct channel of communication with Russia
Trump says Iran not ready to practical actions for striking deal
The US leader stressed that Tehran "does a lot of talking and no action"
FACTBOX: What is known about situation around oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline
Ukraine blocked supplies of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary to create difficulties for the Hungarian government ahead of parliamentary elections, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said
US to soon send second aircraft carrier to Iran's shores — Trump
"In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," the US leader stated
World enters new phase of open conflicts and wars — Merz
The German Chancellor emphasized the disintegration of the rules-based international order
Shaidorov wins Kazakhstan’s first winter Olympic gold since 1994
Mikhail Shaidorov won the Olympic gold in men’s singles with 291.58 points
Munich Conference head enthusiastic about Russia’s potential return
Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said the forum would also like to declare its commitment to peace
Trade growth among BRICS nations outpaces global average — senior Russian diplomat
According to Ryabkov, "this is simply an indication that BRICS - without being some kind of ‘magic wand’ - can truly help address challenges"
US, European countries negotiating over Greenland — Trump
The US leader emphasized that Washington "gets along very well with Europe"
US prioritizes diplomatic agreement on Iran’s nuclear program — Rubio
According to him, the United States must maintain sufficient military capabilities in the Middle East to ensure that Tehran does not "come after" Washington
Top Saudi diplomat points to breakdown of Eurocentric rules-based world order
According to Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, many countries have long been convinced that the current system of international relations "isn’t working"
Ukraine may agree to withdraw from Donbass — The Atlantic
Vladimir Zelensky says basic questions in the security guarantee deal with the US "remain unsolved"
Rubio reveals US negotiating lineup for talks on Ukraine in Geneva
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that a new round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine would take place in Geneva on February 17-18
At least 20 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight
13 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Armenia asks Russia to brief its experts on modular NPP technology — Pashinyan
Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted that during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Yerevan, Armenia joined the 123 Agreement on civil nuclear energy cooperation
Russia, China help create political environment for Iran-US talks — diplomat
"The focus is now on the talks that Iran is currently conducting with its partners, on the work with the Americans, which Iran is carrying out indirectly, primarily through Arab mediators," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia’s Northern Fleet is very strong — German Defense Minister
The Russian Northern Fleet consists of more than 40 submarines and over 40 surface ships and boats
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
EU countries should fear officials in Brussels, not eastern neighbors — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that the previous US administration under President Joe Biden interfered in Hungary’s internal affairs in a manner similar to the EU leadership today
Orban, in response to Zelensky's insult, declares that Ukraine will not join EU
At the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Hungarian Prime Minister was "growing a belly" instead of building up his army
US used Claude AI tool to capture Maduro, violating developer’s terms — WSJ
The developer Anthropic’s user guidelines prohibit the use of the technology to facilitate violence, the newspaper said
Macron reveals intention to establish direct channel of communication with Russia
French President emphasized the importance of ensuring that there is "no peace without the Europeans"
INTERVIEW: BRICS proposes alternative to systems dependent on US
BRICS was established to create, if you will, an alternative for anything that could be shut down with the push of a button, as we’ve already seen, the diplomat said
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops also deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Europe should overcome reliance on US in defense — British PM
The British prime minister believes Europe should replace excessive dependence on its transatlantic partner with greater regional cooperation
FACTBOX: What is known about growth of Russia's foreign debt to over $60 bln
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that Russia's national debt is one of the lowest among major developed countries
Russia’s T-90 tank beat out Ukraine’s T-84 for 2001 India contract — expert
According to Alexander Nozdrachev, Russia's key advantage was that it offered not just to supply tanks, but also to transfer technology
US military prepares for lengthy military operation against Iran — Reuters
Washington expects Iran’s retaliation, which may increase the risk of a regional conflict, the news agency said
Von der Leyen sidesteps question about Rubio missing meeting with Zelensky
During a panel discussion at the conference, the moderator asked her to comment on reports of Rubio’s absence from the meeting
Europeans made it clear they will help Kiev for as long as they can — German expert
Alexander Rahr pointed out that at the Munich Security Conference French President Emmanuel Macron made emphases that differed from those of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
China to become Washington’s strategic rival in this century — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker also added that "it's an incredibly dangerous world right now"
Russia to send batch of oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid — Russian embassy
Russia’s ministry of economic development has recommended Russian tourists refrain from visiting Cuba amid the "fuel emergency" in the country
Europe moves to build its own 'Oreshnik' missile
According to Vincent Pery, ArianeGroup's director of defense programs, the aerospace company is holding "preliminary discussions with several countries" about how the weapon would fit into the geopolitical context
Demonstrations against security conference and arms supplies to Kiev have begun in Munich
One protest is underway at Odeonsplatz, with another scheduled to begin later at Karlsplatz
US seeks settlement terms acceptable to both Russia, Ukraine — Rubio
We're going to continue to do everything we can to play this role of bringing this war to the end, Rubio added
Kremlin explains why Geneva was chosen to host next round of talks on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov noted that everybody found it reasonable and convenient
Monetary policy toughness creates conditions for inflation return to target — Central Bank
Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said the peak of inflation was in December 2024 and in January 2026
Europeans to remain outside talks on Ukraine until they recognize reality — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky advised Western leaders to take note of US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Vladimir Zelensky "is going to have to get moving" toward a peace deal
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Ex-director of Kalashnikov Concern detained on power abuse charges in Moscow
According to the source, Ksenia Grashchenkova has been placed under arrest and is now in custody in a pretrial detention facility in Moscow
Rubio, Merz discuss efforts toward ending conflict in Ukraine
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference
US’ potential nuclear tests will trigger chain reaction, warns senior Russian MP
Russia has repeatedly said that it will remain committed to the ban on nuclear tests as long as other parties comply with it, Leonid Slutsky said
US plans to introduce 133% tax on palladium imports from Russia — company
According to the statement, the US Department of Commerce has issued "a preliminary affirmative determination"
T-90S tanks contract with India boosts Russian tank industry revival — Rosoboronexport
The company added that India, for its part, has received advanced technologies and mastered the assembly of Russian tanks at domestic facilities
Europe's role in NATO leadership grows, with US maintaining its military presence — Rutte
According to the NATO chief, the US is committed to maintaining its nuclear and conventional military presence in Europe
No plans to transform BRICS into military bloc — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that BRICS is not a military union and not a collective security organization and has never been planned as such
IAEA chief says agreement on nuclear inspections with Iran may be reached in coming days
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted that the agency had established "imperfect, complicated and extremely difficult" dialogue with Tehran
Swiss-based CAS turns down Ukrainian athlete Geraskevich’s appeal against IOC
"The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Geraskevich's commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines," the court’s statement reads
Normalization of Russian-Japanese ties possible in near future
Japanese expert on Russia Taisuke Abiru opined that this will happen if talks on Ukraine produce result and the process of lifting economic sanctions begins
Zelensky’s office confirms meeting with top US diplomat in Munich on February 14
The spokesman of the Ukrainian President Sergey Nikiforov noted that the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference
UK to spend some $545 million on hypersonic weapons
The UK Defense Ministry noted that "Britian’s new long-range weapon programme with Germany is progressing rapidly"
France plans to cooperate with Germany on nuclear deterrence — Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that "this dialogue is important by itself"
NATO chief says drawing down American troops in Europe to take time
In 2025, the Pentagon redeployed a brigade from the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army from Romania back to its home base
BRICS working to create precious metals exchange — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that there is also an idea to create a platform designed to work in special economic zones
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
Use of NSR impossible without cooperation with Moscow — Russian envoy to Seoul
Georgy Zinovyev noted growing interest in the Northern Sea Route from other countries, such as China and India
Trump may abandon Ukraine settlement in coming weeks — magazine
The US president is trying to concentrate on the upcoming midterm elections in the Congress
US to deliver $15 bln in European-funded weapons to Ukraine in 2026 — NATO chief
He noted that the US has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine
Trump calls on Zelensky to act not to miss opportunity for settlement
"Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky is going to have to get moving, otherwise he's going to miss a great opportunity," the US leader stated
Azerbaijani president hopes for eternal peace with Armenia
Ilham Aliyev emphasized that more than six months the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is calm
Kremlin spokesman believes world entered new era in 2014
This is when a new reality began, which necessitated "decisive measures" from Moscow, Dmitry Peskov said
Trump says he intends to visit Venezuela
Donald Trump emphasized that the US has "a very good relationship" with Venezuela's authorized president Delcy Rodriguez
US secretary of state says India willing to halt Russian oil imports
Europe has taken its set of steps moving forward, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Zelensky's statements have long been ravings of sick person — Russian MFA
First he's urging everyone to organize the electoral process, and then in a split second he either changes his mind or postpones them, Maria Zakharova has told the media
Russian Battlegroup North specialists create new type of anti-UAV protection for artillery
The add-on protection system has already been successfully tested by artillery crews, and work is currently underway to improve it, taking into account feedback from soldiers on the front lines
Russian diplomat urges to condemn Zelensky over remarks on Russian athletes
"The moment when a supposed president of a country says something like this, thousands of international officials should shout ‘catch the nazi’ in unison, and millions of human rights advocates organize protests against neo-Nazism," Maria Zakharova said
No US security guarantees for Kiev before peace deal with Moscow — Politico
According to the report, the territorial issue remains "the main sticking point" at the talks
US Department of Homeland Security loses funding amid government shutdown
On Thursday, a funding bill for the department failed to secure the necessary votes in the US Senate
Top Hungarian diplomat calls on EU to stop hindering peace efforts in Ukraine
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported that, to date, about 100 Transcarpathian Hungarians who held dual Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship have been killed as a result of the conflict
Agreement on nuclear dossier is possible but without Washington’s dictation — ambassador
Kazem Jalali also stressed that in exchange for inspections and agreements, the United States must lift its sanctions
Differences between West, China cannot be resolved quickly — US Secretary of State
According to him, Washington faces a number of "long-term challenges" that "are going to be irritants" in its relationship with Beijing
US cannot afford to bear all NATO costs — US envoy to NATO
At the same time, Matthew Whitaker expressed hope that the additional defense expenditures, which European allies had to undertake under the US pressure, have made the alliance stronger
Rubio comments on statements about end of Western dominance era
Rubio added that Washington needs strong allies who are proud of their culture and heritage and are prepared to defend a shared civilization
Zelensky's calls for harassing Russian athletes highlight his Nazi essence — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled Vladimir Zelensky's words, expressing horror at the large number of Russians at the Winter Olympics in Italy and demanding the same from other countries
US plans to hold talks on Iran, Ukraine in Geneva on February 17
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will hold bilateral talks with Iranian delegates in the morning, and will attend a trilateral meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the afternoon
Obama turns media into tool of left-wing propaganda — Russian envoy
Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019
Two civilians die, three more receive wounds after Ukraine’s missile attack on Belgorod
According to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the strike targeted an infrastructure facility
Ukraine’s former prime minister suspects US may quit talks on Ukraine in May
Nikolay Azarov suggested that in such a scenario, European countries would likely support Ukraine
Russia pushes Ukrainian troops out of two towns in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that the servicemen are clearing the territories of the towns
Russian figure skater Gumennik finishes sixth at Olympics
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold
Hungary refuses to give up its EU veto rights — PM
Viktor Orban emphasized that Hungary will maintain its independent position on these issues despite pressure from Brussels
US strikes drug boat in Caribbean, three killed — Pentagon
No US servicemen were harmed
Top US diplomat skips Ukraine meeting with European leaders in Munich — newspaper
One European official said that without American participation, the talks "lacked substance"
Kiev troops shell DPR twice in past day, no casualties
The attacks caused no damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure sites
First Russian athletes return home from 2026 Winter Games in Italy
Russian lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov with their assisting staff arrived at the Moscow Vnukovo airport
So far, only Russia has allocated $1 billion to Palestine — Kremlin
"This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked," Dmitry Peskov said
