Militarization to entail Japan’s crushing defeat, Chinese foreign minister warns

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. Attempts to return to the path of militarization will result in a crushing defeat for Japan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned.

"Japan once invaded China and attacked Pearl Harbor under the pretext of a so-called crisis of survival. If Japan gets back to its previous methods, it will doom itself. If it takes risks again, it will lose even faster and suffer an even more crushing defeat," he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. The top Chinese diplomat noted that the erroneous statements by Japanese leaders on Taiwan expose "Japan's undying ambitions to invade and colonize the island, as well as the lingering specter of a militaristic resurgence." Wang noted that it is essential to heed the lessons of history, otherwise "the mistakes of the past will be repeated."

"People of good will must be vigilant. Above all, the Japanese people should be on guard not to be deceived and subjugated by far-right forces and extremist ideologies again," Wang added. "All peace-loving countries should also warn Japan of this."

Furthermore, Wang dismissed the assertion that the situation in the Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly tense. The way he sees it, Asia continues to maintain peace, and even the recent conflict on the border between Cambodia and Thailand was quickly resolved thanks to the efforts of all parties involved.

"China has become a pillar of peace in Asia. As an important force contributing to the maintenance of peace in modern times, China will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability," he added.