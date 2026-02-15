US ready to support Israel’s potential strikes on Iran — TV

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The US administration has reassured Israel that it will support its strikes on Iran in case talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier fail, CBS news reported citing sources.

According to the sources, US President Donald Trump announced this position during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in late December 2025. High-ranking Pentagon and intelligence officers are considering potential support for Israel’s new strikes on Iran, the television channel said adding that these discussions are focused on how the United States can help. Refueling of Israeli warplanes and obtaining permissions for their flights over third countries are looked as potential options.

Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. The US leader warned that "the next attack will be far worse" than the summer 2025 strikes on Iran. "Don't make that happen again," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.