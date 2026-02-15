Four people hurt in oil well fire in Samara Region

SAMARA, February 15. /TASS/. Four people were injured and taken to a hospital after a fire in an oil well in the Samara Region, the Russian emergencies ministry’s Samara Region directorate said.

"At 11:06 a.m. local time (7:06 a.m. GMT) on February 15, a well servicing unit caught fire during repair works at a well some five kilometers northeast of the settlement of Neftegorsk. <…> No one died, four people (men born in 1979, 1978, 1994, and 1995) were injured. They were taken to the Neftegorsk Central Hospital," it said.

The fire was extinguished on an area of 20 square meters.

According to the regional health ministry, the men are in condition of medium gravity and in serious condition.