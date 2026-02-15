MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the zone of the special military operation in the past 24 hours amounted to approximately 1,110 service members, according to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, the Ukrainian forces lost over 180 service members. In the areas of responsibility of Battlegroups West, South, Center, East and Dnepr losses were up to 160, up to 130, over 275, over 320 and up to 45 servicemen respectively.