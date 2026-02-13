Bank of Russia not taking part in talks on return to dollar payments for exports

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is not currently taking part in talks on the possibility for the return to US dollars in Russian export payments, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"As regards the potential development of relations with the United States, we as the Central Bank, are not participating in it so far in any case," she said.

The regulator is not expecting a new inflation wave in Russia, Nabiullina noted.

"No, we do not see such a risk, we do not await a new inflation wave. Yes, fiscal changes unexpectedly resulted in the price hike in January. However, this is a one-time splash, a one-time increase of the price level in the economy - exactly the level and not the start of an inflation acceleration trend. And we believe, I have already spoken about that - the effect of fiscal changes on inflation was largely materialized in January thus far," she added.