One dies after Ukraine’s drone attack on LPR

LUGANSK, February 15. /TASS/. Twenty-four civilians were hurt and one of them died in hospital after Ukraine’s drone attack on the settlement of Tsentralnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LPR Minister of Health Natalia Pashchenko said.

"Today, five more people sought medical assistance, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 24. All of them are receiving medical treatment," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "I regret to inform that as a result of yesterday’s attack on the republic’s territory, a man born in 1957 died of wounds in a hospital.".