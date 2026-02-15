MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Fighters from the Battlegroup East took control of the villages of Staroukrainka, Pridorozhnoye, Zaliznichnoye, and Tsvetkovoye in February, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

Battlegroup South troops are advancing towards Slavyansk, they are liberating Reznikovka, while the destruction of Ukrainian forces units in Konstantinovka continues, Gerasimov added.

The Battlegroup Dnepr forces continue their offensive in the direction of Zaporozhye region, they have liberated the settlements of Magdalinovka, Primorskoye, and Zapasnoye, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said.

