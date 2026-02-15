Hillary Clinton considers Washington's failure to extend New START big mistake

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. The US administration's decision not to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is a big mistake, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, she noted that allowing the document to expire was a big mistake. The politician also called for efforts to reach agreements on nuclear weapons limitations.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal restriction on the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington's refusal to extend it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September 2025 at a meeting with the Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under New START for another year after its expiration. However, he noted that this measure would only be viable if Washington acted in a similar manner. Responding to a TASS question on October 5, 2025, US President Donald Trump called Putin’s proposal a good idea. However, the US has not taken any practical action in response to Russia's proposals.