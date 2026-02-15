BUDAPEST, February 15. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline is technically ready for operation, but oil is not flowing from Russia to Hungary only as a result of a political decision by the Ukrainian leadership, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on the Sunday program of Radio Kossuth.

Commenting on reports of the suspension of oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary through Ukrainian territory, he noted that "the Druzhba pipeline was not damaged as a result of the latest strikes."

"Damage to the infrastructure around the pipeline does not impede its operation. Technically, it is ready to resume deliveries. Therefore, there is only a political reason for the obstruction of its operation," the Foreign Minister noted.

Earlier, Szijjarto accused Vladimir Zelensky of ordering Ukraine to block oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline to create difficulties for the country's government ahead of parliamentary elections.

On February 13, several sources in the oil industry told TASS that Ukrtransnafta, which provides oil transit through Ukrainian territory, is technically ready to resume oil transportation via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia, but the company's management is not giving permission for the resumption of deliveries. According to the sources, the Ukrainian company completed the liquidation to the emergency situation at the Brody linear production and control station in Ukraine on February 6, the oil pumping has still resumed yet.