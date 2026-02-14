ST. PETERSBURG, February 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's statements have long been ravings of a sick person and an indicator he is not in his right mind, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told the media.

"What Zelensky is saying can no longer be called statements. It’s ravings of a sick person, a sign of deranged mentality," she said, commenting on Zelensky's statements about postponing elections in Ukraine indefinitely. "There's vast evidence to this effect."

"First he's urging everyone to organize the electoral process, and then in a split second he either changes his mind or postpones them. It's impossible to tell what this all about," Zakharova added.

She also noted that it's no longer surprising how the Kiev regime is torturing Ukraine: "We've already realized this; we've long seen how they ruined Ukraine's statehood.".