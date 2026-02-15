Board of Peace members to allocate $5 bln to restore Gaza — US president

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The Board of Peace member countries, who will gather for their first meeting in Washington on February 19, will announce the allocation of more than $5 billion to restore the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump said.

"On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 billion dollars toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.