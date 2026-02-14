MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The United States is trying to prevent the destruction of Western civilization by European bureaucrats, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian president, said on his social media page.

"The US cares deeply and tries to prevent EU bureaucrats from destroying Western civilization. But EU bureaucrats are highly focused and skilled at destroying it through false narratives, migration, warmongering, and economic decline," the post reads.

In this way the Russian president's special representative commented on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which he called Americans part of Western civilization.

"It's unclear who wins," Dmitriev added.

Previously he stated that European leaders are reconsidering their approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine because they fear cooperation between Russia and the United States.