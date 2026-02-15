Five municipalities, Bryansk left without power, heating after Ukraine’s attack

BRYANSK, February 15. /TASS/. Five municipalities in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region and a part of the city of Bryansk have been cut off power and heat supplies after Ukraine’s attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"As a result of the enemy strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Bryansk Region, there is no power and heating in five municipalities and a part of the city of Bryansk," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, repair works are underway.