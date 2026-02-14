Demonstrations against security conference and arms supplies to Kiev have begun in Munich

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. Demonstrations opposing arms supplies to Ukraine and advocating for a peaceful resolution of conflicts have commenced in central Munich, according to a TASS correspondent.

One protest is underway at Odeonsplatz, with another scheduled to begin later at Karlsplatz. Participants are waving flags featuring the dove of peace and holding placards bearing messages such as: "We have money for wars, but we can't feed the poor in our own country," "No to this insane policy," and "If things go too far, they'll send your children to war, not their own."

At Odeonsplatz, tents have been set up where attendees can purchase T-shirts emblazoned with anti-war slogans and various paraphernalia. The demonstration is organized under the banner: "Make Peace! No to Munich War Conference."

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to participate in the series of events across Munich.