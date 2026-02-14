MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and his team turned traditional media into a propaganda machine, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"Obama and his team carefully shaped legacy media into a leftist propaganda machine that ‘surprisingly’ always protects Obama," he wrote on X, commenting on a post about the connections of former White House Counsel to Obama Kathryn Ruemmler with US financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to the post, they exchanged more than 11,000 emails, but this information was suppressed.

"Are any corrections possible to this fake narrative machine that silences anything that does not fit the narrative? What and who controls the machine?" Dmitriev concluded.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his home in Manhattan by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries, major entrepreneurs and show business stars.

The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019. Notably, Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd US President Bill Clinton and the current President Donald Trump, as well as the brother of British King Charles III, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.