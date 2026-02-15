Nine medal events to be decided on day nine of Olympics

MILAN, February 15. /TASS/. Nine sets of medals in eight sports will be contested on the ninth day of the Olympic Games in Italy. No Russian athletes will compete in any of them.

In biathlon, two pursuit races will be held on Sunday, with the men’s race starting at 1:15 p.m. Moscow time and the women’s at 4:45 p.m. In cross-country skiing, the men’s 4x7.5 km relay will begin at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Freestyle skiers will begin the final rounds in the men’s parallel moguls at 1:46 p.m. Moscow time. At 3:30 p.m., alpine skiing competition will continue, with women determining the strongest competitor in the giant slalom based on two runs.

In snowboarding, the decisive heats in the mixed team snowboard cross event will start at 4:40 p.m. Moscow time. At 7:03 p.m., female speed skaters will compete for medals in the 500 meters. A set of medals will also be awarded in the mixed team relay in skeleton (8:00 p.m.), and the medal program will conclude with the women’s large hill ski jumping final (9:57 p.m.).

Other events

In addition to medal disciplines, bobsleigh competitions will begin, with women holding their first two monobob runs (12:00 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. Moscow time). In figure skating, the short program for pairs will take place at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time.

In the men’s hockey tournament, group stage matches will be played: Switzerland will face the Czech Republic (2:10 p.m. Moscow time, Group A), Canada will meet France (6:40 p.m., Group A), Denmark will play Latvia (9:10 p.m., Group C), and the United States will face Germany (11:10 p.m., Group C).

Preliminary round matches will also continue in the men’s and women’s curling tournaments. The Olympic Games will conclude on February 22.