MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces command has redeployed their most trained assault units from other sectors to the Zaporozhye area, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

"The Battlegroup East is advancing its offensive in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region. In an attempt to stop our advance, the enemy command has redeployed their most trained assault units from other sectors to this sector. The group's units are confidently repelling enemy attacks, while enemy units are suffering significant losses," Gerasimov said.