Russia bewildered by Baku claims of 'deliberate' Russian attacks on embassy in Kiev — MFA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia has expressed its bewilderment over Baku's claims of allegedly deliberate Russian attacks on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kiev, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement to TASS.

"We are perplexed by Baku's assertions regarding purported deliberate Russian missile strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kiev," the Ministry stated. "We would like to remind you that the Azerbaijani side was promptly provided with necessary clarifications. Specifically, on November 21, 2025, during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Moscow expressed sincere regret over the damage to the buildings and grounds of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Ukraine. It was also noted that the damage to the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission’s compound in Kiev was likely caused by a malfunction of Ukrainian air defense systems, presumably the impact of a Patriot missile."

The statement further emphasized, "The Azerbaijani side was once again informed that during the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces are targeting legitimate military objectives, such as Ukrainian defense industry facilities, including those situated in Kiev. When planning strikes, combat data is meticulously monitored to minimize civilian harm, and the locations of foreign diplomatic missions are carefully taken into account."

In this context, it was particularly emphasized that claims of the allegedly targeted missile strikes on Azerbaijani facilities in Ukraine are untrue. "Attention was also drawn to the fact that the Kiev regime, in violation of international humanitarian law, continues to deploy military installations, including air defense systems, in residential areas, thereby endangering the civilian population. The Russian side believes that Ukraine's military-political leadership must bear responsibility for any consequences of such criminal actions," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.