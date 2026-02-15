Russia response to Putin residence attack hit Ukraine military facilities — Galuzin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s retaliatory actions following the Kiev regime’s attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region inflicted serious damage on military facilities in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Our retaliatory actions, as you also know, did not take long — serious damage was inflicted on military facilities in western Ukraine," the deputy minister said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 29 Kiev carried out an attack using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles against President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region. All of the drones were destroyed. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 9, in response Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile system, targeting critically important facilities in Ukraine.