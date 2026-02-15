Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses they unable to replace — Russian military chief

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering significant losses that they are unable to replace, and are relying primarily on drones, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

"The air defense forces continue to carry out their missions, and the offensive is being conducted in all directions. The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering significant losses that they are unable to replace, and with combat battalions depleted, they are relying primarily on forming additional unmanned systems units and increasing the number of attack drones," he said.