MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Countries must cooperate with one another to prevent the outbreak of World War III, Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We need to work together to reduce the risks of World War III," he wrote on his page on the social network X, commenting on a publication by The New York Post.

The article cited the results of a poll among residents of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and France who believe that World War III could begin within the next five years.