MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West has destroyed 76 Ukrainian heavy combat quadcopters, 27 drone control posts, and 13 ground-based robotic complexes over the past 24 hours, the group’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.
"Air defense units and mobile fire groups downed three fixed-wing drones and 76 enemy heavy combat quadcopters," he said.
In addition, 27 Ukrainian drone control posts, a Starlink satellite communication station, five ammunition depots, six mortars, and 13 ground-based robotic systems were destroyed.