MELITOPOL, July 7 /TASS/. Civilians in the Kiev-controlled territories use Internet messengers to send information to Russia about the location of military enlistment offices and locations of the Ukrainian army, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had hit a shopping mall, an assembly plant and storage facilities for attack drones in Ukraine within a day.

"Today, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the territorial recruitment centers (TRCs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye and Kharkov. TRCs are analogues of military enlistment offices, but they serve as a punitive body for Ukrainians, as they are engaged in the street capture of residents for forced transfer to the front. The TRC is responsible for many crimes against the residents that remain in Ukraine, including the killings of those who disagree to be cannon fodder for the interests of the West. These (attacks on the TRCs - TASS) are largely the result of information from those who remain in the territories temporarily occupied by the Kiev Nazis and report on the locations of war criminals," he wrote.

On June 13, Balitsky said that a chatbot had been launched in the region to collect information about the crimes of the Kiev regime from the residents of Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Odessa, Kiev, and Dnipro (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), which have not yet been liberated.