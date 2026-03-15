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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Israel plans to continue operation against Iran for at least three weeks — IDF

The IDF's actions are determined not by the schedule, but by the completion of assigned tasks, said spokesman Brigadier General Efi Defrin

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Israel plans to continue its military campaign against Iran for at least three weeks, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

"We have thousands of targets ahead," Defrin told CNN. "We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that."

According to Defrin, the IDF is "not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals," which is to weaken the Iranian regime.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

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United StatesIranIsrael
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